Vandals sunk a boat on a remote beach in the west of the island.
Posting online, the Western Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘We are investigating criminal damage to a boat which occurred over the weekend on Cain's Strand Beach.
‘Unknown person(s) have attended the beach and dragged the boat which was attached to steel security cable and a boulder to the water where it was left submerged.
‘Due to the boat being dragged, it has sustained 2 holes to the hull. Whoever was on the beach has also left it in an unsightly mess leaving various rubbish and broken glass scattered about.’
Anyone with information should contact Peel Police Station quoting reference 97/3577/25.