A man from Manchester has appeared at Douglas Courthouse accused of being involved in importing more than half a kilo of cocaine to the island.
Fifty-year-old Robin Leigh, of Grosvenor Street, Radcliffe, entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charge.
He will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 3.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police seized 635.74 grams of cocaine, along with £13,390 in cash, found in a car in Douglas, on May 18 last year.
It is alleged that Mr Leigh was involved in arranging for the drug to be sent here.
He was represented in court by advocate Lydia Mulligan.
The defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.