A 43-year-old man from England who stole wine from the Co-op has been banned from the island for five years.
Anthony White appeared in court recently, pleading guilty to the theft offence and was also fined £300.
He said that he only has £1 in his bank account so he could face up to 25 days in jail in default of payment.
The banning order will only come into force 28 days after being issued, which is the time period allowed for any appeal.
The court heard that White called the police himself June 15, at around 6.21pm, and told them he wanted to report that he had committed multiple burglaries between June 1 and 15.
He admitted he had stolen two small bottles of wine, valued at £6, from the Co-op on Duke Street, and said he had drunk one and smashed the other outside Dealz.
White, whose address was given as no fixed abode, was interviewed by police and handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he admitted stealing the wine and said he wanted to apologise for his actions, but remained silent when questioned further.
The court heard that White has a lengthy record with a number of matters relating to dishonesty, mainly in Lancashire.
He was said to currently be on police bail, while the burglary allegations are investigated.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that White had been bailed until June 30.
Mr Swain made an application for the exclusion order, which will run for five years.
It was said that White is currently subject to a community order in Lancashire.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb argued against the exclusion order, saying that it had been a very minor theft, and that the defendant had handed himself in to police.
Ms Lobb said that White had mental health issues, and believed he was being followed across the country, so had made the decision to come to the Isle of Man.
He said that he had met some people from the island in a rehabilitation facility, which may have been the reason he chose to come here.
White claimed that he was unsure when he came to the island but thought it was just before TT.
Ms Lobb said that White was due to be paid £838 in Universal Credit on June 19, and then planned to stay here in a Bed and Breakfast if he was released from custody.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and the defendant’s admissions to the police, and asked the court to consider a conditional discharge for the theft.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told White: ‘You’ve come to the island and have committed an offence in a very short period of time.
‘It may only be low value but it’s completely unacceptable.’
White was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.