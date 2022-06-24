Refusing to give a breath sample ends with a fine

A man who refused to provide a sample of breath to police has been fined £1,300.

Christopher Mooney was previously sentenced to 120 hours of community service but he has been deemed not well enough to complete it.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks revoked the order and replaced it with the fine.

Mooney, who is 41, was arrested on January 9 after he was seen by police, driving from outside the Bordello bar on Loch Promenade.

He was stopped on Woodbourne Road but later refused to take a breathalyser test at police headquarters, saying he wanted to take legal advice.

Mooney, who lives at Empress Drive in Douglas, was unable to get hold of an advocate but continued to refuse to take the test without legal advice.

There is no legal requirement to delay the test and he was subsequently charged with the offence.

A probation report said that Mooney had completed 16 hours of the 120 imposed but was unable to continue with it due to ill health.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that her client did lots of charity work and was involved with the Thriller at the Villa boxing event.

She also said that he had been deployed in Belgium to help with the vaccine roll-out.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks told Mooney that he was extremely impressed with his commitment to the community and that he was satisfied he was unable to complete the community service hours.