A family entertainment venue in the heart of Douglas has issued an urgent call for support, warning that without an increase in visitors it will ‘inevitably close’.
Matrix Arena, located in the Strand Shopping Centre on Strand Street, is home to a wide range of entertainment options including arcade machines, console games, racing simulators and cutting-edge free-roam virtual reality experiences.
In a heartfelt four-minute video shared online this week, managing director Nigel Thijs appealed directly to the public, encouraging people to come and try the venue — especially after seeing repeated comments from residents saying there’s nothing like it on the island.
‘This is a tough video to make, but I feel we have to, in order to avoid the inevitable,’ Nigel said.
‘I’ve been meaning to talk about something that’s important - and with the local council asking for views on the lack of footfall in town, and TT just around the corner, it now feels like the right time.’
The Matrix Arena previously operated from the Balthane Industrial Estate in Ballasalla, but moved to the capital in 2023.
At the time, Nigel explained that the change of location was in response to regular feedback from customers about the difficulty of accessing the previous site.
‘Moving to Douglas city centre would negate this complaint and make it easier for existing and new customers to visit more regularly,’ he said during the move.
But despite its central location and year-round opening, Nigel says visitor numbers have been too low to sustain the business.
‘We’ve seen numerous requests from people saying Douglas needs a family venue like an arcade - we’re already here, and we’re open seven days a week,’ he said.
‘TT is a special time on the island, and we’re gearing up for the season, but it’s also usually a very quiet time for us.’
He added: ‘It’s just not enough people, often enough, to keep things growing strong.
‘Please don’t forget about us — money spent with us isn’t just better value, in many cases it also stays on the island.
‘It supports local jobs, strengthens our economy, and fuels a business that’s here all year — not just for a few weeks.’
He added that even talking about the business or sharing your experience would be a big help and play a part in the venue keeping its doors open.
The plea comes as Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) invited the public last week to share their views on how to boost visitor numbers in the capital.
The group asked people to suggest ‘one single change’ that would encourage more frequent visits.
In a statement, DCCM said: ‘Over the last few years, footfall in city centres across the UK has dropped and Douglas city centre has also seen a reduction in people visiting.’
Factors brought up include the rise of online shopping, the cost-of-living crisis, parking charges, and neglected or vacant buildings as possible reasons — trends that are also impacting businesses like Matrix Arena.
Nigel concluded his message with a simple request: ‘Please just come and give us a try.’