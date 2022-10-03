Sarah Maltby MHK: Happy anniversary?
Subscribe newsletter
This column first appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner of October 4.
For anyone who might have missed it, a year has passed since the general election.
In September 11 new MHKs were elected with two constituencies returning two female candidates – the first time this has ever happened and Douglas South was the first!
I have been asked on a number of occasions if I have enjoyed my first year in Manx politics, usually with the person asking forming a wry smile.
The reaction I get when I reply that the learning curve I was expecting has been more of a sharp vertical line is one of amusement but there really is no other way to describe it.
I spent the summer recess from Tynwald visiting my constituents with my first community newsletter, which gave an update on what I have been doing since the general election.
This will be an annual commitment as I feel it is important to not ‘just’ turn up once every five years seeking support for a vote.
My constituents will always be my number one priority.
The six weeks it took felt like the longest appraisal meeting I have ever attended
I have had years of professional and personal development meetings but now instead of one line manager I have close to 5,000, each with varying opinions of what I should be doing!
I often say that being an MHK you can be faced with issues relating to almost anything.
From potholes to open-heart surgery, there are people who genuinely expect you to know all of the answers.
A recent example of the two extremes I have been called upon to help were from a constituent to remove a spider from their house (don’t ask) to then being called to a constituent recently where I helped to administer lifesaving support – an experience which resulted in memories I will never forget.
So what have I actually achieved this year?
Aside from successfully fighting spiders (!) my main achievements would probably include:
•The publication of the Public Rights of Way Select Committee report, which will be debated in November’s Tynwald
•Securing permission from the House of Keys to introduce a private member’s Bill on the Right to Enfranchisement
•Becoming the independent chair of the Isle of Man Constabulary’s inclusion and scrutiny group which, amongst other functions, acts as an ethics sounding board for the chief constable
•Helping to formulate the policy surrounding the welcoming of our Ukrainian guests
•Joining the Manx Lottery Trust as a trustee which has distributed much needed funds to community projects, energy payments and various charities and organisations.
Finally, as the delegated member with responsibility for social security, I have made progress with the digitalisation of social security services and, for the first time, helped deliver support to people on the ‘cliff edge’ of not being eligible for income-related benefits but who are on a low/medium fixed income or families who have been recognised as being disproportionately affected by the cost of living pressures.
There is much more to be done in this area but progress is being made.
On reflection, is the first anniversary of becoming an elected representative been a happy one? In short no. It has been challenging and continues to be so.
But would I want to do any other ‘job’? No.
You see, life is full of challenges but my age affords me the gift of optimism. It has to get better, doesn’t it?
My children have taught me that, as sure as night follows day, triumph usually follows adversity.
This winter will bring adversity that many have never experienced before but pulling together as a community is what the Isle of Man does best.
Which ever way you throw us, we will stand… and quite often come back stronger!
My door is always open and my phone is always on.
Please contact me on [email protected] or 491712.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |