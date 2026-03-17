Despite the stinger deflating two tyres, the car continued from Port St Mary harbour to the Sloc where it was abandoned while police were in pursuit.
Mr Mayers, of Royal Avenue, Onchan, denies a number of drugs offences and being part of an organised criminal organisation.
The organisation was involved in bringing large amounts of drugs to the island and removing criminal cash back to Merseyside.
Mr Mayers, 48, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine on February 11, 2023, being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the same date, possession of ketamine on February 12, 2023, being concerned in the production of cannabis on or around October 25, 2023, being concerned in the production of cocaine on the same date and participation in a criminal organisation between February 11, 2023 and March 9, 2024.
On the second day of the trial, evidence was heard from police officers involved in the operation to prevent the alleged gang from bringing large quantities of cocaine and cannabis to the island.
In a statement read out by prosecutor Roger Kane, Constable Mark Chinn said he had been deployed to Port St Mary harbour and had a black Audi under surveillance which was suspected of being involved in the importation of drugs.
On seeing the Audi, he deployed the stinger which deflated two tyres but the vehicle continued on, which he described as ‘accelerating away’.
Constable Connor O’Toole also gave evidence. He pursued the Audi with a colleague and later came across the car abandoned on the Sloc.
He explained how a Mini had parked behind the Audi but his focus was on the Audi and, as officers blocked in the vehicle, the Mini made a U-turn and sped off back south. There was no one inside the Audi.
The jury were shown body-worn footage of the pursuit and the officers finding the abandoned Audi.
The prosecution argues the Mini was driven by Mr Mayers, which is denied by the defendant.
The second day of the trial also heard from handwriting expert Alix Howells, who was given a written note found in a kitchen drawer which the prosecution says was written by Mr Mayers and is a blueprint for importing drugs to the island.
Mr Mayers denies writing the note but Miss Howells compared it with several documents containing handwriting known to be that of Mr Mayers.
She told the jury: ‘There is extremely strong support that the note was produced by Mr Mayers rather than another person.
‘There were many similarities and no significant differences between the note and the reference writing (documents with Mr Mayers’ handwriting).’
On Monday, prosecutor Roger Kane outlined the case against Mr Mayers which began with an Onchan resident reporting suspicious behaviour outside their property in Royal Avenue.
The resident saw someone opening the door of a red van and appearing to rummage inside.
Police searched the vehicle and found cocaine in the glove compartment and a ‘significant quantity’ of cannabis in the back.
Officers then searched Mr Mayers’ address in Royal Avenue West the next day where a quantity of ketamine was found.
Mr Kane said there were a number of people involved in the case with several convictions already secured.
Matters intensified on October 25, 2023 when two men travelled to Holyhead in North Wales by rigid inflatable boat (RIB) where they picked up a package containing drugs and returned to Port St Mary harbour.
This was followed by the chase which led to the Audi being abandoned on the Sloc.
Mr Kane also explained that Mr Mayers was spotted by police driving a Mini in the area of the Sloc at around 2.45am the next day. The car was searched but nothing was found.
Later, a package was found discarded in a field at the Sloc which contained 0.5kg of cocaine and 3kg of cannabis.
Police also placed a property at Port Grenaugh – between Douglas and Castletown – called the Granary under surveillance. It was under the tenancy of an associate of Mr Mayers before Mr Mayers took it over.
Mr Kane said: ‘The Granary was not a seaside resort but was the base from which to conduct the organised criminal gang’s operations.’
Mr Kane also said Mr Mayers’ role within the gang was significant and that he operated in a supervisory role.
The trial continues and is set to last between five and seven days.