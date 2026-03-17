Mr Mayers, 48, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine on February 11, 2023, being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the same date, possession of ketamine on February 12, 2023, being concerned in the production of cannabis on or around October 25, 2023, being concerned in the production of cocaine on the same date and participation in a criminal organisation between February 11, 2023 and March 9, 2024.