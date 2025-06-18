Max Abdulai Cassama McVicar pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, obstructing a drug search, possessing cocaine, and two counts of property damage.
Magistrates also ordered the 18-year-old to pay £800 prosecution costs, £8 compensation to a police officer for a damaged watch strap, and £150 to clean a police cell.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that McVicar, who lives at Narradale Road, was at police headquarters in a cell when he was seen on CCTV footage covering the camera with wet toilet paper.
Officers entered the cell to remove it for safety purposes, but McVicar was described as confrontational.
Pava spray was used to restrain him, and he spat out with the spittle landing on an officer’s face.
Mr Swain said that it was accepted that this had been reckless rather than deliberate but added that it would not have happened if the defendant had not been confrontational.
We previously reported that McVicar was detained by police at 1am on January 12, for a drug search.
He was said to have been agitated and resisting, so he was put on the ground.
After being taken to police headquarters, a wrap containing white powder was found in his coat pocket.
This was later confirmed to be 0.2 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £20.
He initially denied some of the offences but then changed his pleas to guilty.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that McVicar had been suffering from anxiety in the police cell and had thrown the wet tissue to get the officers’ attention.
Ms Gray asked the magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision, saying that this would assist with rehabilitation.