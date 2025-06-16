Eighteen-year-old Billy Corkhill appeared before magistrates on June 12 and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim of his assault.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Corkhill was drinking at Wetherspoons on May 25, before going to Jaks on Loch Promenade.
At 12.47am, the victim was collecting glasses, when 18-year-old Corkhill punched him without provocation, on the cheekbone.
Mr Swain said no details of any injury had been given.
Police were called and when they spoke to Corkhill, he told them: ‘I would bang you if you weren’t in uniform. I would bang you.’
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, the defendant was interviewed but said he couldn’t remember anything.
He said his last recollection was drinking cocktails at Wetherspoons.
Corkhill, who lives at Coronation Terrace, was shown CCTV footage from Jaks and admitted it was him throwing the punch but said he couldn’t explain why he had done it.
In court he pleaded guilty to common assault.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client still maintained that he could remember very little but wanted to apologise.
Corkhill said that he had asked the police if he could go to Jaks and apologise to the victim but had been advised not to.
Mr Peterson said there was no excuse or reasoning for the offence, but that his client had clearly been drunk.
The court heard that apprentice joiner Corkhill has no previous convictions.
‘This is a young man who hopes never to be back before the court again,’ said Mr Peterson.
Magistrates also ordered the teenager to pay £125 prosecution costs, and he will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.