A teenager who didn’t stop after a car crash has been put on probation for six months.
Lisa Callow hit a wall near Glen Mooar, Michael, while driving a Volkswagen Polo.
After admitting failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident, magistrates also endorsed the 17-year-old’s licence with seven penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Callow was a provisional licence holder who was driving with a supervising driver on July 22 at 5.30pm.
While taking a left hand bend near Glen Mooar she lost control of the car and collided with a wall.
But instead of reporting it, Callow made arrangements to have the vehicle moved herself and was then picked up.
She was later arrested and admitted crashing the car.
A probation report said that Callow, who was said to be of no fixed address, was a student who worked part-time at a cafe.
She missed her court appearance last week and that had resulted in her being arrested after a warrant was issued, then spending time in custody, which she described as traumatic.
The report said that there had been no further incidents since the crash in July last year and that Callow was a young woman with a great deal of potential.
She told probation that she had panicked after the crash.
The report concluded that a short period of probation supervision would assist Callow.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that Callow had a supervising driver and had spoken to other adults after the accident, but none of them had seemed to really assist her.
Mr Taylor said that his client had not missed her court appearance intentionally, but a summons advising her of the court date had gone to her parents address where she was no longer residing.
Magistrates made no order for prosecution costs.