A thug who left one man with a bleed on the brain and another with a broken eye socket in separate incidents has been jailed.
Advocate Stephen Wood said Curtis Phillips, 29, was well thought of by many but transformed after drinking which exacerbated his Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
However, Deemster Graeme Cook described his behaviour as nothing but ‘thuggery’ and he should have addressed his issues years ago before leaving two men with long-term medical issues.
Phillips, formerly of Kirk Michael, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Monday after admitting two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Roger Kane, prosecuting, told the court that on April 4, 2023, Phillips had been drinking at the Marine Hotel in Peel. There had been an argument between groups of men and Phillips left at 11.30pm.
Another man left shortly afterwards and was walking behind Phillips along Shore Road. Phillips suddenly turned around and approached the man before punching him once in the head.
The man hit his head on the road and was left unconscious. While Phillips ran off, others came to the victim’s aid.
He was taking to hospital and stayed there for several days, and he suffered two brain haemorrhages. Phillips was later arrested and gave a ‘no comment’ interview.
In a victim impact statement the man assaulted said: ‘Straight after the assault I was in hospital for two weeks. I could not speak. I forgot words and mumbled a lot.
‘I began drinking more alcohol. I changed a lot and my partner couldn’t deal with it and we split up. Our baby was born a few months later and I have not been able to see them as much as I’d like.’
The victim also claimed he suffered seizures as well as dizziness and headaches.
The second incident occurred on November 18, 2023 while Phillips was on bail for the other assault.
He was living at a property at Ballacorlett Beg in Kirk Michael with two other men.
That night he ordered a pizza with another flatmate and, at 11.30pm, he entered the room of the flatmate who was on his PlayStation, shouting and gesticulating.
In an unprovoked attack, he launched himself at the flatmate and rained blows on his head and face after drinking and taking magic mushrooms.
After a few minutes Phillips left the room and gave no explanation for the assault.
The victim ended up going to hospital where he required surgery on a broken eye socket.
In a victim impact statement, he said: ‘I am constantly reminded of what happened. I was left with blurred vision while my eyes don’t match up. I also have a metal plate in my face.
‘I was unable to work and only went back part-time the following March. This has caused a tremendous amount of stress. I struggle not to dwell on the event and I struggle to sleep.’
Mr Wood told the court said it may seem his client is a thug who turns to violence in the blink of an eye.
But he read out parts of the some refences handed into the courts which describe Phillips as ‘respectful, reliable and friendly’ and a ‘considerate young man always willing to give a helping hand and a listening ear’.
Mr Wood said his client had struggled with his ADHD and other mental health issues.
But he said: ‘My client has been growing and is learning more about himself now.
‘He has hope for the future and wants to start a YouTube channel highlighting the dangers of drink and drugs.’
Deemster Cook told Phillips it’s a shame he hadn’t sort help after being convicted for affray in 2018.
He added: ‘You can say your offending was down to drink and drugs but I say it is down to thuggery.’
Phillips was handed 30 months for the first assault and 25 months consecutively for the second assault meaning he has been jailed for four years and seven months.