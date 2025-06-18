Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Mark Grant at the Pinewood Social Club, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at the British, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11:30pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm to 7pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- The Neptunes at the Creek, Peel.
- Bop Katz at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Shadows at Sunset at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
- Toby Higgins at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.