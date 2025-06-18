Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Mark Grant at the Pinewood Social Club, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at the British, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11:30pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm to 7pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- The Neptunes at the Creek, Peel.

- Bop Katz at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Shadows at Sunset at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.

- Toby Higgins at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.