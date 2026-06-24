Two Birmingham men have admitted importing opium to the island on the ferry.
Ramesh Pal Singh, aged 38, of Hagley Street, Birmingham, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, aged 39, of Caldwell Street, Birmingham, were arrested July 1 last year.
A second charge, of importing poppy straw, which they had denied, has been dismissed after the prosecution dropped the charge.
The case had previously been delayed while the type of drug was identified, as it had been described as an unusual substance.
They were initially charged with importing morphine, but that charge was then amended to opium and poppy straw.
On June 23, prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said that the crown had taken a practical approach, and though it was an importation charge, it was accepted that the drugs were for personal use.
Singh was charged with importing 4.6 grams of opium, valued by police at £46, while Cheema was charged with importing 14.2 grams, valued at £142.
Mr Kane said that, although it was a class A drug, the opium was found to be significantly less potent than other drugs such as heroin or cocaine.
The case was previously set for committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, but that stance was re-examined in light of the second charge being dismissed.
Mr Kane said that the crown's main goal was for the defendants to be sentenced as soon as possible, so that an exclusion order could be applied for, banning them from the island for five years.
Singh also pleaded guilty to permitting a vehicle to be driven in a dangerous condition, relating to the car they arrived on the island in.
He was represented by advocate David Reynolds, while Paul Rodgers appeared for Cheema.
Both asked for probation reports to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she would still be committing the defendants to the higher court and they will appear there on July 17.
Bail continues.
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