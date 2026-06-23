Daniel Sowerby, 24, was also using a fraudulent registration mark and has been banned from the roads for a year.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told magistrates that police saw Sowerby riding a Sur-Ron electric motorcycle in Braddan on June 2, at 12.30pm.
Checks of the registration indicated that it was registered to the Metropolitan Police Service in London.
The officers turned on their blue lights and siren to try to stop Sowerby, but he rode away onto East Baldwin Road with them in pursuit.
Police say Sowerby went onto the wrong side of the road at one point and then entered a greenway road near St Luke’s Church, which meant that officers couldn’t follow him.
However, he was then later arrested on Mount Rule Road.
Checks found that he had not completed the Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) required to ride the bike in those circumstances and was not displaying L plates.
When interviewed, Sowerby, of Cronk Grianagh Estate, Douglas, claimed that he had not realised the police were behind him.
In court, he pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, fraudulent use of a registration mark, and careless driving.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that his client ran two successful businesses and had no previous convictions.
Mr Travers said Sowerby accepted he’d been towards the middle of the road when he took the corner, but there had been no oncoming vehicles.
‘He accepts he acted irresponsibly,’ said the advocate.
‘He would normally put the bike in the rear of his van, then go to the greenway areas, but unfortunately, he took a chance and thought he’d save some time.’
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £125 and Sowerby will pay all amounts within three months.