A benefit fraudster who pocketed more than £85,000 after making 240 false declarations has narrowly avoided prison.
Vincent Magee, 27, fraudulently claimed benefits for more than six years, claiming he was unfit for work while being employed at a number of hospitality and retail outlets.
As well as making 240 false declarations, he also received 54 doctor’s notes from making his first claim in August 2018 until February 2025.
Both Ellan Vannin Fuels and Just Pizza and Pasta confirmed he had worked for them while he is also believed to have had jobs at McDonalds, 1886 Bar & Grill, Pizzaiolo, Heron and Brearley, The Terrace Chippy, and the Outback.
Magee, of Baldwin Road, Willaston, appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Wednesday having previously admitted six counts of benefit fraud.
Sara-Jayne Dodge, prosecuting, told the court Magee first declared he was unable to work on health grounds in August 2018.
She said that benefits were delivered through MiCard in which during the process, the claimant is asked if their circumstances have changed. On each of the 240 times, Magee said they hadn’t.
When Magee moved house he was given a £120 loan but bank details were needed. It was at this point the discrepancies were found and an investigation was launched.
Bank statements found money was paid into one of Magee’s bank accounts referenced as ‘wages’. It was discovered he worked at EVF from March 8, 2021 to May 30 2021 while and also had a stint at Just Pizza and Pasta 2018 and again in 2019.
In total, Magee fraudulently claimed £85,524.
In mitigation, advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin told the court her client had rang and confessed to falsely declaring benefits but she could not say whether that had triggered the investigation or whether it had already begun.
She said her client pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and has no relevant previous convictions.
She added: ‘There had been financial pressures in relation to his mental health. He undertook work in desperation to stabilise his finances.’
Ms Shimmin told the court her client was now receiving help for his mental health issues and is also in contact with debt services to sort out his financial situation.
She also said: ‘My client does not want to shy away from his responsibilities and wants to pay back to the public purse.
‘He has made progress in recent months. He has more stability and is learning coping strategies.’
Deemster Graeme Cook described the sums involved in the benefit fraud as ‘an extremely large amount’.
But he told Magee he did not want to undo the progress he had made and was prepared to give him a second chance.
Magee was handed a 22-month prison sentence suspended for two years with two years’ supervision. He was also ordered to pay £3,000 compensation.