A 54-year-old woman, who denied driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, has changed her plea to guilty.
A drug test proved positive for cocaine, and a blood sample was taken, which later produced a result of 240 for benzoylecgonine, above the legal limit of 50.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said his client initially denied the offence while a toxicology report was being prepared, relating to other substances consumed.
However, once the outcome of that was known, he said Harrison had changed her plea.
Bail continues.