A 54-year-old woman, who denied driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, has changed her plea to guilty.

Lisa Maria Harrison, of Newtown Estate, Santon, was stopped by police on September 7, while driving Renault Megane.

A drug test proved positive for cocaine, and a blood sample was taken, which later produced a result of 240 for benzoylecgonine, above the legal limit of 50.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode said his client initially denied the offence while a toxicology report was being prepared, relating to other substances consumed.

However, once the outcome of that was known, he said Harrison had changed her plea.

Sentencing will take place on June 11, after a probation report has been prepared.

Bail continues.