Visitor tried to smuggle £47k out of the island in a car
A man from Barnsley who was caught trying to smuggle £47,000 off the island in a car has admitted money laundering.
Sam Kenneth Leigh appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man Prison.
The 31-year-old sales director was arrested on September 25 as part of the police’s ‘Operation Strongbox’.
Magistrates committed him to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing and he will appear there on October 21.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court how Leigh, who lives at Brow Close in Worsbrough, was about to board the ferry at 7pm on September 25 in a Volvo C30 with a female passenger.
He was questioned by police and told them he had been in the island visiting friends.
However, the names which he gave to officers were checked and they found that the ‘friends’ did not exist.
A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from the Volvo so it was searched and police found £47,970 under the rear seat.
Leigh was arrested and said: ‘I don’t know how the money got in the vehicle.’
However, in court he pleaded guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and said that it would have to go to the higher court anyway, so that a confiscation order could be made for the money under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that, given the requirement for the confiscation order, it would be appropriate for the case to go to the higher court.
Mr Wood said that Leigh was hoping to make a bail application in the near future, and was trying to arrange for a surety to be put forward.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Leigh to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.