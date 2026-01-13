Assaulting a member of security staff outside O’Donnell’s pub has cost a 20-year-old fines of £1,150.
Logan Kelly appeared before magistrates recently, and was also ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation.
He has also been banned from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol for six months.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that witnesses saw four males arguing at the Castle Street pub in Douglas on November 8.
At around 8.10pm, staff called for assistance from security staff at Sam Webb’s, the pub nearby.
A female member of that door staff arrived and recognised Kelly, saying that he appeared to be causing the main issue.
Kelly threw a punch at another male outside O’Donnell’s, and the female security staff member grabbed that male to try to stop him retaliating.
Kelly then threw another punch which hit her on the back of the head.
He was later arrested outside Wetherspoons, and told police: ‘I’m not saying anything, but if you f****** confront me, you’re going to get it.’
When interviewed later, Kelly, who lives at Darragh Passage in Anagh Coar, handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he said he'd been trading punches outside O’Donnell’s and had accidentally caught the female.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that the male that Kelly had traded punches with, had made comments about Kelly’s mother.
Mr Clegg said it was interesting that it had been the other male who was being restrained, but that his client had immediately apologised to the woman after accidentally striking her.
Magistrates fined Kelly £750 for common assault and £400 for being drunk and disorderly.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £150 per month.