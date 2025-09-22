A 32-year-old Ramsey woman has admitted assaulting three people at Manannan Court.
Natasha Quayle, of Pairk Ollay, appeared before magistrates on September 4, admitting the common assaults at the island’s acute inpatient mental health facility in Braddan.
The offences were committed on March 16.
She also pleaded guilty to making nuisance 999 calls, between March 31 and April 3, and a fourth common assault, at Bowring Road in Ramsey, on January 8.
Advocate Louise Cooil, holding the case papers for Lawrie Gelling, represented the defendant and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The case was adjourned until October 16.
Bail continues in the sum of £250, with conditions to reside at her home address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.