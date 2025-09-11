The pair’s path to the Isle of Man was shaped by chance. In an airport in England, Sabba met a woman whose flight to the island had been delayed. She told him about a local group that had established a temple but did not have resident monks. ‘She had been part of the group that started this temple, but they didn’t have any monks, or some had come and gone,’ said Sudhammo. ‘She approached him and said there was a temple and a group on the Isle of Man, and asked if he would be interested in coming.’