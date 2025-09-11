Reporter SADIE GILBERT speaks to monks Sabba and Sudhammo, who explain their path to Buddhism and why their temple doors are open to all...
Leaving the maze of Douglas’ Marks & Spencer, shoppers stepped into late-afternoon light and an unexpected scene.
Opposite the supermarket stood Sabba, a Buddhist monk in saffron robes, accepting quiet greetings and the occasional offering. When a passer-by reached for a wallet, he gently explained that the monks do not take money, only food. Moments later another shopper handed over a carton of Isle of Man Creamery milk and wished him well.
Sabba is one of two monks who have settled on the island since earlier this year. He and fellow monk Sudhammo are now opening their temple to the public and inviting people to join meditation sessions on Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The temple, they say, is a place to ask questions about Buddhist practice and the routines of monastic life.
Sabba is originally from Thailand. He says his interest in Buddhism deepened as he approached adulthood. ‘I was born in Thailand, a Buddhist country. I began to explore Buddhism when I was about 18 or 19, during a difficult time when I was on my own. It was part of my background, but I hadn’t really looked into it.’
Study led to commitment. ‘I started to study and practise by myself, using different sources,’ he said. ‘I reached a point where I decided to become a monk, put my whole heart into it and dedicate my life to it. It has been 12 years now.’
Sudhammo was born on the Isle of Bute in Scotland. An early interest in meditation drew him to a monastery in England, and later to Thailand, where he was formally accepted as a monk. He says he has been practising for the past decade.
The pair’s path to the Isle of Man was shaped by chance. In an airport in England, Sabba met a woman whose flight to the island had been delayed. She told him about a local group that had established a temple but did not have resident monks. ‘She had been part of the group that started this temple, but they didn’t have any monks, or some had come and gone,’ said Sudhammo. ‘She approached him and said there was a temple and a group on the Isle of Man, and asked if he would be interested in coming.’
Sabba passed on the invitation. ‘She basically invited him to visit,’ said Sudhammo. ‘Later he told me about it and I was interested. I had never been to the Isle of Man and hadn’t thought much about it, but the invitation felt interesting.’
Since arriving, the monks have kept their routine simple. They welcome visitors, answer questions and lead meditation. They accept food donations only, explaining this to those who stop to chat.
Sabba says the reception has been warm. ‘Since I’ve been on the island, people have been very welcoming. I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to people, whether they know it or not. I feel a warm welcome here. There is something quite unique about this island that gives a sense of community.’