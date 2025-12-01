Mirelle Natasha Saxon appeared before magistrates on November 27, also pleading guilty to having no insurance and no valid driving licence.
The offences were committed on October 31, at Peel Road in Douglas.
Saxon, who lives at School Road, was said to have failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 120.
The legal limit is 35.
She has a previous drink-driving conviction in December 2022.
The 49-year-old was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail has been granted, with a condition not to drive.