The team behind the independent review into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic is asking for the public’s opinions.
This review wishes to hear from as many Manx people, groups and institutions as possible to help it in understanding how the pandemic affected the island.
The Independent Isle of Man Covid Review, which was approved by Tynwald in November, is due to be completed by December this year.
It will examine the decisions taken by the government between December 2019 and April 2021 when restrictions were lifted.
Members of the public and groups can participate in a number of different ways.
They may be invited to join a focus group, attend a meeting or submit a report.
They may also speak to the review team at a public drop-in meeting.
All are welcome to make a written submission via a link on the website www.covidreview.im, the team says.
Those who suffered bereavement are invited to speak privately with the review team if they wish to do so.
Over the last few months the review has been gathering written and verbal evidence from the government, public bodies, and Tynwald, which is a process that will continue alongside public engagement.
The review is also seeking information from individuals who have left government.
It’s looking at a wide range of topics including border controls, school closures, business support, care homes, policing, testing and so on.
The team adds that the views of those in the island who experienced the pandemic are of vital importance to the review in assessing the government’s response.
Chair Kate Brunner KC says: ‘Please get in touch and tell us about how you were affected, what you think the government did well, and what you think could have been done better.
‘I appreciate that thinking back to the pandemic will be difficult for some, but your views will really help the review team to evaluate the island’s response, and make practical recommendations.’
Ms Brunner is holding a series of public drop-in meetings.
These are meetings that everyone is invited to so that they can give information to the review team and share their experiences about the Covid pandemic.
On March 29, they will be held at the Town Hall in Port St Mary from 10.30am to 12.30pm and in Peel Centenary Centre from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
The following day people can attend the Town Hall in Ramsey from 10.30am to 12.30pm and the Town Hall in Douglas from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
People are welcome to talk on any matter within the scope of the review.
If chosen to speak, people may speak for up to five minutes to allow for as many voices as possible to be heard.
The team asks the public not reveal sensitive and personal information. More information is available at covidreview.im