Craft market with lots of attractions

A craft market will be held in Glen Maye on Saturday, April 2.

It will take place from 11am to 3pm at the village’s chapel and community centre.

Organisers say there will be homemade produce and handicrafts by local artists, crafts, gifts, knitwear, jewellery and artwork for sale.

A light lunch, bacon baps, tea, coffee and cake will be available.