A crew allegedly attacked in Northern Ireland over a row regarding an Irish tricolour flag were heading to the Isle of Man TT, it has been reported.
Four men were arrested after an assault outside a boat club in Portballintrae in County Antrim on June 4.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the fight broke out over a flag on a boat which was later burnt out in a fire.
One man required hospital treatment after what police say was a ‘sectarian-motivated hate crime’.
The Sunday World reported on Thursday the three crew members who were allegedly set upon by a group of men were heading to the Isle of Man to watch biking legend Michael Dunlop in the TT.
But when the vintage yacht’s engine struggled against the oncoming tide, the crew opted to divert to Portballintrae the until the tide turned. It was shortly after they were allegedly attacked.
Four men aged 25, 63, 62 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A police spokesman said: ‘Officers attended the scene, and one man required hospital treatment for his injuries. The boat was later set alight and extensively damaged.
‘We are treating this report as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.’