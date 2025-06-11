A man accused of dealing a large quantity of cocaine and nitrous oxide received death threats from the Isle of Man, a court has heard.
The details came out as Shea Mulholland, 22, was granted bail despite the application being opposed by police in Belfast, the Irish Times Reports.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer revealed threats had been issued claiming Mr Mulholland would be shot if he ventured out into a garden area.
Mr Mulholland appeared at Belfast Magistrates this week charged with counts of possessing Class A and C drugs with intent to supply, as well as having criminal property.
The charges relate to the haul of cocaine and nitrous oxide recovered from the Obel Building at Donegall Quay in the city centre on September 2 last year with an estimated street value of £91,000.
Opposing Mulholland’s bid to get out of custody, police claimed there was a risk he could attempt to recoup those losses.
A PSNI officer also disclosed that a threat has been issued against the defendant.
‘His life may be at risk should he be released - in 2023 a call to police stated Shea Mulholland would be shot if he was in his garden,’ the officer said.
‘The threat came from the Isle of Man, that’s the only information I have.’
Defence counsel Jonathan Browne argued that any threat against his client was not related to the charges.
District Judge Steven Keown granted Mulholland conditional bail.
