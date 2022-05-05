Crookall ‘more confident’ horse trams will run this year
Ongoing work on the horse tram tracks at Broadway on Douglas Promenade -
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has said he is ‘more confident’ the horse trams will run this season.
This follows his comments in Tynwald last week when he said he was ‘not hopeful’ it would happen.
He said: ‘I’m more confident that the horse trams will run later this summer, and will provide a further update when we get closer to TT.
‘We’ll be aiming for the end of July and for the season to last around 10 to 12 weeks.
‘This is still not definite and depends on a range of issues – including the smooth installation of the points and training for the horses – but the prospect of seeing the horse trams in action this year is looking a lot more promising.’
