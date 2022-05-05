Crookall ‘more confident’ horse trams will run this year

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has said he is ‘more confident’ the horse trams will run this season.

This follows his comments in Tynwald last week when he said he was ‘not hopeful’ it would happen.

He said: ‘I’m more confident that the horse trams will run later this summer, and will provide a further update when we get closer to TT.

‘We’ll be aiming for the end of July and for the season to last around 10 to 12 weeks.