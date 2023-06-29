The 150th anniversary of the Isle of Man Steam Railway was marked with a series of events over the weekend.
Initially the Port Erin line had been planned to terminate at Castletown, but the construction of deep water docks at Port Erin caused an extension to the line.
A few years after completion, the dock was destroyed by heavy seas and the idea of deep water vessels abandoned there. The remains of the breakwater are still visible at low tide.
The weekend’s celebrations were dotted along the remaining line with events held at Douglas, Castletown, Port St Mary and Port Erin stations.
The festivities kicked off at Douglas on Saturday morning, with the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Sir John Lorimer unveiling a plaque at the station to mark the occasion.
At Castletown, there was a display by the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club, while at Port St Mary there was a exhibition by the Manx Steam and Model Engineering Club. There was also a 1921 Fowler Road Steam Roller on display at Port St Mary in addition to the No 5 ‘Mona’ engine.
There were lots of events further down the line at Port Erin, anchored by a Victorian-style fayre.
This included music and dance from Perree Bane and fiddler Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and a Victoria fancy dress competition.