‘Flying has been more than a career for me and over the last 40 years, I find myself lucky enough to say that I have had the time of my life flying all over the UK and beyond, in so many different aircraft’s and in such varied roles. ‘It has been an honour to help mentor new recruits like Joe and lead our local team on the island, and I wish them all the best as they take over and support the people of the Isle of Man for years to come.’