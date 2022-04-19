Crowe to sponsor Children’s Centre Manx 3 Peaks Challenge

Accountancy firm Crowe will sponsor the Children’s Centre’s Manx 3 Peaks Challenge for the second successive year.

This year also marks the third year in a row that The Children’s Centre - the islands leading children’s charity - will be hosting the event.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 16 and challenges walkers to set out from sea level in Ramsey to conquer North Barrule, Snaefell and Beinn-y-Phott, before finishing on Laxey Promenade.

Crowe chief executive Phaedra Bird said: ‘We’re pleased to be sponsoring this year’s Manx 3 Peaks Challenge.

‘This is an event that provides an opportunity for people to challenge themselves, get out into the Manx countryside and re-connect with nature and, at the same, help to raise money for a very worthwhile local cause.’

Head of the Children’s Centre, Joff Whitten, said: ‘This year funds raised will be going towards developing one of our polytunnel spaces to create a mindfulness garden, full of flowers to feed the bees and quiet spaces to help us to work with children, young people and families living with challenges.

‘We are an independent charity and the support of those taking part and of businesses such as Crowe is received with great gratitude.

We try our best to be as efficient as we can; 89p of every £1 raised goes directly on working with children, young people and families.’

Registration opens May 1.

There is a registration fee of £25 per person which includes a Manx 3 Peaks Challenge t-shirt.

Entrants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £75 for The Children’s Centre prior to taking part in the challenge.