A Ramsey man has been put on probation for 18 months after admitting destroying property and a public order offence.
Andrew Raymond Moughtin smashed a window at his ex-partner’s home after a row.
The 35-year-old was also ordered to pay £350 compensation and £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
The court heard that the offences were committed on March 20.
Moughtin was said to have been verbally aggressive, shouting and swearing at his ex-partner at her home address.
He was removed from the property by other people who were present, but banged on a window, causing it to smash, and tried to get back inside.
Moughtin was also said to have caused his ex-partner to fall and bang her head.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that the offences had occurred on the day of a family funeral, so he said his client was experiencing an extreme level of grief, and had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism.
Mr Peterson said that drinks had been bought for Moughtin, which led to him being extremely drunk, and he had little recollection of events.
He assessed himself as ’10 out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
‘We would submit that managing his use of alcohol is key to preventing further offending,’ said Mr Peterson.
The advocate went on to ask the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision, saying this would assist Moughtin with managing his emotions and alcohol use.
The probation report assessed the defendant as a medium risk of harm to others and of reoffending, but Mr Peterson said this would be reassessed if Moughtin, of Brookhill Road, limited his alcohol use.
He'll pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.