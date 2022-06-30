Cultural organisation is marked with stamps

The Post Office has released a set of six stamps to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Culture Vannin, the organisation which promotes Manx heritage, culture and language.

The Post Office said the stamps are to mark its work which has been ‘paramount in the revival of the Manx language and culture, working closely with up and coming and established artists in the past 40 years’.

It stated: ‘The six stamps represent the six core pillars of Manx culture, superbly illustrated by Manx-born artist Jay Cover entailing archaeology, industrial development, architecture, arts and crafts, history and law, language and literature, music, folk-lore and folk-dance’.

‘The visual concept of the issue is to portray Culture Vannin carrying the island’s culture and history to the population of the Isle of Man and the wider world, hence the movement of those depicted in the artworks’.

Culture Vannin described the team at the Post Office as ‘one of the hidden gems of the Isle of Man – their knowledge, expertise and support in showcasing a sense of Manxness nationally and internationally is second to none’.