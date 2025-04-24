Culture Vannin has appointed a new cultural heritage expert to join its board.
Jacob O’Sullivan is recognised internationally as an authority on ‘living heritage’ or ‘intangible cultural heritage’, and has a leading role in supporting folk arts and culture in Scotland.
He arrives with extensive experience working within museums and communities, and is an expert speaker and advisor on culture to UNESCO, EU Presidency, Dutch Culture, Flemish Cultural Heritage, UK and Scottish Governments, and the Museums Association.
Growing up in the island, Jacob has a strong interest in Manx folklore and history, and is currently writing and researching a book about Gerald Gardner’s use of Manx folklore in the ‘Museum of Witchcraft and Magic’.
He is a keen supporter of Manx culture, including joining Hunt the Wren bands, entering the Tin Bath Championships, and researching ‘unofficial’ placenames.
He also leads annual tours of Golden Meadow Mill in Castletown for Heritage Open Days, as well as developing a fundraising plan for this watermill.
Talking about his appointment to the board, Jacob commented: ‘It is a real honour.
‘My career in culture and heritage began several years ago in Harry Kelly’s Cottage, Cregneash. Since then, the more I have worked in support of culture in other countries, the more convinced I have become of the uniqueness and significance of Manx culture and heritage.
‘I have personally benefitted from the work of Culture Vannin for years – from the promotion of original poetry, to the identification of ancient holy wells.
‘I look forward to playing a more active role in support of Culture Vannin and Manx culture more widely.’
Chair of Culture Vannin, Chris Thomas MHK, added: ‘We welcome Jacob to take up his important voluntary role.
‘Culture Vannin is always delighted that we have such high calibre candidates who apply for the roles on our board and make generous contributions to support Manx culture.’