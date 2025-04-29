Laa Boaldyn, the traditional Manx May Day holiday, will be celebrated at Cregneash on Monday, May 5.
Hosted by Manx National Heritage, the event includes Manx music, dancing and traditional crafts.
Taking place between midday and 3pm, the afternoon will also see folklore stories about Manx spring traditions shared throughout the day in Harry Kelly’s Cottage.
Manx music and dance group Perree Bane will be performing at midday and 1.30pm, while workshops will be run to create Croish Cuirns.
These are used to form protection against mischievous fairies!
A MNH spokesperson said: ‘Embrace the spirit of the Isle of Man and welcome the warmer days ahead in a setting steeped in history and charm.’
Admission is included with standard entry to Cregneash.