The Department of Home Affairs has launched a public consultation on proposed legislation aimed at strengthening cybersecurity and resilience across the Isle of Man’s critical national infrastructure.
The National Infrastructure Security Bill (NISB) is intended to establish a framework for protecting systems and services considered essential to the Island’s society and economy, including physical, digital and organisational infrastructure.
Sectors identified in the Bill include electricity, energy, water, communications, transport, financial services, health, public administration, digital platforms, emergency services, food, waste, chemicals, manufacturing and information and communication technology.
According to the Department of Home Affairs, the Bill sets out the roles of the department and other responsible authorities in setting and enforcing cybersecurity standards. It proposes a tiered model to classify organisations as essential, important or unclassified, based on their size and criticality, with requirements applied proportionately.
The legislation also outlines an approach to setting resilience and cybersecurity standards, alongside proposals to establish a technical authority to monitor threats, provide advice and coordinate responses to cyber incidents and vulnerabilities.
It includes plans for a structured timeline for notifying and reporting security incidents, as well as an enforcement framework.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said the Bill is intended to improve the Island’s preparedness.
‘The National Infrastructure Security Bill will enhance our Island’s cyber-resilience and protect the services our residents rely on daily,’ she said. ‘Through tiered and proportionate regulation, and the creation of a dedicated technical authority, we are creating a world-class system to defend against cyber threats.’
The department said feedback from the consultation will help shape the final legislation. A previous consultation on the policy principles took place in 2024 and informed the draft Bill.
The consultation document is available via the Isle of Man Government consultation hub at consult.gov.im. The process will run until January 9, 2026.