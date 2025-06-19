Following the success of Foster Care Fortnight in May, Manx Care’s Family Placement Service are holding an information session on June 25 at Bunscoill Rhumsaa from 8.45am.
Foster carers in the island provide an incredible service, offering safe, supportive homes to children who need care – whether that’s for a weekend, a few months or something more long term.
Kristina Canipa, family placement service support worker, added: ‘Some of our wonderful team members will be ready to meet parents, carers, staff, and anyone who may be curious about fostering.
‘Whether it’s something they’ve considered before, or they’re just keen to learn more about how fostering works and how they might help – everyone is welcome.’