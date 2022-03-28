Dance battle raises funds for Ukraine

Street dancers got together for a special break-dance battle and showcase concert to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian disaster.

The concert, organised by the Body Rock Isle of Man dance school, saw a team of dancers of all ages put on a show at the Studio Theatre, Ballakermeen High School last Sunday evening.

It features a Hip Hop Dance performance by the school’s students, stunts and tricks, including windmills, headspins and backflips and take part in a break dance-off battle, which throws the students against each other to see who can improvise the best and throw out the best moves and routines to the music.

The night also heard live rock music from bands from the Soundcheck youth music project, local rapper ‘MProv’, better known as Mike Provatkis, and also live DJs, who played while the dancers performed.

Body Rock teacher Dave Cowley said that the night was organised at short notice to try and raise money for the crisis and the idea of a break dance ‘battle’ gives the student a chance to show off their skills against each other.

‘A breakin’ battle is a competition in which two dancers, or crews, face off against each other,’ said Dave.

‘The music is usually mixed live by a DJ and there’s no pre prepared routines or choreography - everything is improvised on the spot by the dancers.

‘Battles are a form of conversation. The judges are looking for a dancer to offer a reply to what they’ve just seen from the other side of the floor.

‘Dancers are judged on technique, musicality, originality and how well they respond to their opponent.’

There was six dancers in the junior competition and eight in the senior dancers class.

There were also a group of teenage and adult dancers, led by Dave himself.

‘Hip Hop started as a way for communities to support and lift each other up, a message which we weave into our messaging as teachers, especially with the young people we work with,’ he said.

‘Whether its students helping each other in class or doing something to support our local or global community, we want them to know that they can make a difference.

‘The event was a great success, with a lot of people turning up to support, and a total raised of £640 which was donated to the Legits Foundation who are supporting families impacted by the war.’