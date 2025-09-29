Dandara has secured unanimous approval from the planning committee to build 20 more homes at the Reayrt Mie estate in Ballasalla.
The new homes will be built on the site of a detached home called Parkfield and its 0.85 hectare grounds, accessed via Ballahick Lane.
This site, which now sits to the north side of the bypass road and is part of Phase 2 of the ongoing Reayrt Mie development, had not been in Dandara’s ownership until now.
Its application (25/90412/B) will see the existing dwelling and outbuildings demolished to make way for the 20 new houses.
Seven planned properties on the site’s northeastern site boundary, which had previously been given planning consent, will be repositioned in order to help vehicle access.
The plans were approved unanimously with nine conditions.
A number of trees including an attractive mature cherry tree will need to be felled as part of the application, the committee heard.
The planning officer said in his report that the removal of the trees was ‘unfortunate but acceptable’.
As part of the application, Dandara has agreed with DoI’s housing division to provide four affordable home units on the wider site within Phase 3 of the development.
These will be a mix of two and three bed dwellings.
A part commuted sum of £24,000 will also be paid in lieu of a proportional three quarters of an additional affordable housing unit.
Dandara’s initial application to build an estate of 282 dwellings in two phases won planning consent in July 2019.
A third phase of development consisting of 128 dwellings, a neighbourhood centre with children's nursery and local shop units, and public open space including a children's playground, were approved in April 2022.