Plans to turn a car showroom into a coffee shop have been unanimously approved - despite criticism of the applicant for seeking longer opening hours.
An application for a coffee shop and hot food takeaway at the Athol Garage on the Balthane Industrial Estate (25/90336/B) had been recommended for refusal, but the planning committee had indicated its intention to support approval.
The scheme involves the complete removal of the internal showroom, with the space to be repurposed as a seating area, serving counter and store.
Original opening hours were 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
But before the application returned to the committee this week for planning conditions, applicant Danny Cretney requested extended hours of 6.30am to 10pm seven days a week.
Committee chairman Rob Callister said the application had been approved because it was a ‘small, niche, start-up business’ that should be given a chance.
But he added: ‘To come forward at the next meeting with vastly increased operating hours is a little unkind - I could say stronger words. The applicant has come back two weeks later and tried their arm here.’
Committee member Helen Hughes said she had been ‘a bit shocked’ by the revised times and suggested a compromise might have been possible.
The committee rejected the request for amended hours and approved the application subject to eight conditions.
Member Sam Skelton noted the site already had mixed uses and said the plan was a good way to make use of an under-used space.
The planning officer had recommended refusal, warning the development could draw trade from nearby centres and raise parking concerns.
The applicant said 10 parking spaces would initially be allocated specifically for coffee shop visitors.