Tynwald will be asked next month to approve legislation introducing an opt-out system for organ donation on the Isle of Man, in a move that campaigners hope will save more lives.
If agreed, the new system – known as ‘Daniel’s Law’ – would come into force on 1 January 2026. Under the changes, adults aged 18 and over who have not opted out and are not part of an excluded group would be presumed to have given consent for their organs to be donated after death. Families would still be consulted before any donation goes ahead.
The law is named in memory of Daniel Boyde, a young islander who died following a road accident. His donated heart, liver, pancreas and kidneys went on to save four lives.
Daniel’s mother, Diane Taylor, has since campaigned to improve awareness and education around organ donation. She welcomed the move towards the opt-out model.
‘Never did I imagine being asked about organ donation after being told my teenage son was gone, with only a machine keeping him alive,’ she said. ‘Daniel’s father and I had to make this heart-wrenching decision at the most traumatic time of our lives.
‘While we are sure Daniel would have wanted to help others, I wish we had talked about it more so I could say 100% yes.
‘My hope for “Daniel’s Law” is that everyone considers their own organ donation choices. The opt-out law doesn’t take away choice, it encourages you to make your decision, share it with your loved ones, and let them honour your final wishes.
‘I am incredibly proud that the law is named after him, and I know that the rest of Daniel’s family, along with everyone who knew him, feels the same.’
Alongside the shift to an opt-out model, new Codes of Practice and secondary legislation will provide regulatory oversight for the use, management and disposal of human tissue. These will be overseen by the Cabinet Office.
Eight Codes of Practice and six sets of regulations and orders are being laid before Tynwald. These include guidance on ethical standards, consent procedures, stakeholder roles, and the formation of the Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee.
The Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Licensing) Regulations 2025 will establish licensing requirements and fees for the use of human tissue in research and other regulated activities.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK said: ‘This is an important step forward and paves the way for full implementation of the opt-out system in January 2026.
‘Organ donation is a choice, and it is your choice to make and discuss with your loved ones so they can support and honour your decision. We encourage everyone to register their decision and share it with their family.’
Although the new model presumes consent, island residents are still encouraged to register their wishes through the NHS Organ Donor Register. The register will continue to be consulted when donation is considered.
Organ donation decisions can be made via the NHS Organ Donor Register website, the NHS app, or by calling 0300 123 23 23.