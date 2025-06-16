Lady Peta Cavendish has been announced as the new patron of Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
The wife of Manx cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish, Lady Cavendish has a long-standing involvement in charitable causes. She is also a patron of the military charity Help for Heroes.
A mother of five, Lady Cavendish said her experience as a parent informs her commitment to supporting families and children, which she hopes to bring to her new role at the island’s children’s hospice.
Speaking about her appointment, she said: ‘The biggest thing for me was that the community in the Isle of Man is really special and unique.
‘I’m a mum of five, and so I’m aware that from the moment you have a child, you worry about everything – even when everything’s plain sailing.
‘When I learned a little bit about Rebecca House, it was very clear the impact they were having with not only the children, but the families as well.
‘To be able to have a space to bring your children where you know that they’re looked after to the same level that you would be doing it yourself – it was a real honour for me to be a part of that journey.
‘Hospice is a lot more about life and living than it is about illness and dying.’
Rebecca House is part of Hospice Isle of Man and provides specialist care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
Vicky Wilson, Head of Children and Young People at the hospice, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that Lady Cavendish has agreed to become the patron of Rebecca House.
‘Her passion for family and her deep understanding of the challenges parents face will be invaluable to our work.
‘Peta’s commitment to supporting our charity will help to continue the critical support we provide to families in the Isle of Man.’