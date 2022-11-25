What did you learn about Manx history, culture or politics at school?
I think generally it depended when I was young on whether you had a teacher with a particular interest.
Some were really good, particularly with regard to the cultural aspect.
I’m always very surprised when speaking to people about how many, Manx-born, have never been inside the legislative buildings to visit the Tynwald, House of Keys or Legislative Council chambers.
There are official visits available conducted by staff of office of the Clerk of Tynwald or by members with details available upon inquiry.
Ten years ago I took the initiative to organise a special seasonal tour and named it ‘Mince Pie with the Minister’!
As the name suggests after a fairly informal tour where people are encouraged to take photographs they are treated to a mince pie and cup of tea or coffee.
The whole thing including refreshments lasts less than two hours.
When I retired on February 19, 2020, just short of 35 years as a Tynwald member, I thought that may be the end of these special events.
I’m glad to say though that my daughter, Sarah Maltby MHK, who had supported me over a number of years decided she would like to carry them on and so now I am her support!
We did our first tour under the new arrangements last year and this year is even more special as we celebrate a decade of opening up the historic chambers in combination with a seasonal treat.
Up until now the announcement of the tour date has only been via social media so I thought I would mention it here and extend a warm welcome to anyone who would like to join us this year.
It is of course completely free of charge but we sometimes have a collection for charity.
We are meeting at the Finch Road entrance of the Tynwald buildings at 6pm for a 6.30pm start on Thursday, December 15, and if you could contact me on [email protected] or mobile 333974 or at 12 Manor Drive, Farmhill, to let me know numbers for catering purposes as soon as possible but no later than three days before the event and I can get baking the mince pies!
I’m often asked when out and about do I still do discos!
Starting off in 1976 at the Allsorts Disco in Wellington Street, I’m still doing the occasional 60s, 70s and 80s night at South Douglas Old Friends’ Club where I’ve been the chairman for well over 20 years.
Who remembers some of the hits from 1976?
Tavares: ‘Heaven Must be Missing an Angel’; Climax Blues Band: ‘Couldn’t Get it Right’; Bee Gees: ‘You Should Be Dancing’; Abba: ‘Dancing Queen’; Elton John and Kiki Dee: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’; Four Seasons: ‘December 1963 (Oh What a Night)’; Wild Cherry: ‘Play That Funky Music’; The Miracles: ‘Love Machine’; Hot Chocolate: ‘You Sexy |Thing’; Maxine Nightingale: ‘Right Back Where We Started From’; Donna Summer: ’Love to Love You Baby’; KC and the Sunshine Band: ‘That’s the way (I Like It); Candi Staton: ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ and many more are still regularly featured 46 years later!
For about 10 years in the mid 2000s together with Chris Williams from Manx Radio we did a big Christmas gig in the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
Based around hits from the three decades, we titled it ‘Christmas Cave Reunion’ but it was reflective of a number of the popular discos around the island.
People have many happy memories of these times and it worked really well with over 700 people joining us.
Chris and I are getting together on Manx Radio on Friday, December 23, between 6pm and 9pm to relive some of these special times and I hope you will join us.
Am I still doing my Christmas disco? Yes, it’s a 60s, 70s, 80s night (together with some big Christmas hits) at South Douglas Old Friends’ Club on Saturday, December 17, between 7.30pm and midnight. Contact me about tickets, they are going really well and you can be assured of a fun night to kick Christmas off in party style!
What is it that you most like about Christmas?
This year with the cost of living problems it will be more difficult for many families.
I’ve said before in here that for some people it can be a lonely time.
My father came from a large family and as he got older it certainly affected him.
So let’s all make an effort not only at Christmas but throughout the year to think of others less fortunate than ourselves.
Call past and say hello to an elderly neighbour living alone. It makes a big difference and as a community we are well placed to support those more vulnerable at this time.
Each year some of our retailers, charities and third sector organisations make an appeal to donate toys to make Christmas more special for families who may be struggling. Let’s all try and help this year.
It is a matter of fact that we have a food bank and we will have homeless persons.
I look forward to the day when we don’t have a food bank or vulnerable people without a warm bed to sleep in so let’s all support those who are helping.
The Salvation Army and others have a long tradition of offering support to those most in need Including Christmas lunches for those who are lonely or vulnerable.
So let’s support those organisations that support our communities.
A recent initiative rolled about by the Manx Lottery Trust is the ‘warm spaces’ during the winter months which seems to have had a good uptake island-wide.
It’s good not only in terms of saving costs of home heating for individuals but warm refreshments and social interaction will have a positive impact for many.