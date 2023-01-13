In the last few months a number of 1970s music icons have passed – Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters; Fred White, drummer with Earth Wind and Fire; Maxi Jazz from Faithless, not 1970s but a real class act whose show i enjoyed; Terry Hall of the Specials and Fun Boy Three; Jet Black from the Stranglers; Christine McVie, legendary member of Fleetwood Mac; solo artist Irene Cara of Fame; Wilko Johnson of Dr Feelgood who appeared on a number of occasions on the island; Keith Levine of the Clash and Public Image Ltd; Nik Turner of Hawkwind; Garry Roberts of the Boomtown; Dan McCafferty of Nazareth and that’s just back to November last year! So the moral of the story is ‘pack as much fun in as you can, this isn’t a practice!’