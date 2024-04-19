The Port St Mary Commissioners’ by-election was held last night, with David Scott and Jean Teare elected to the board.
Mr Scott won with 251 votes and Mrs Teare was elected with 224 votes.
James Helps came in third with 152 votes.
A total of 382 ballot papers were counted and there were no postal votes or spoilt ballots. This gave a turnout of 25%.
There were also no tendered votes, which are given to people who have already voted and want to vote again or to someone who is not registered to vote but wants to – none of these ballots would’ve been counted.