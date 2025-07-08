‘A Year with the Seals: Unlocking the Secrets of the Sea's Most Charismatic and Controversial Creatures’ by Alix Morris
Hardback, Bonnier, £18.99
In A Year with the Seals, environmental journalist Alix Morris spends a year observing seals in the wild, exploring their intelligence, social lives, and the ecological impact of their remarkable comeback from near extinction.
Season by season, she investigates how their return affects coastal communities - from fishermen and Indigenous groups to scientists and surfers - and what it reveals about our relationship with nature.
As wildlife vanishes globally, Morris offers a rare, hopeful glimpse into successful conservation, while exposing the complex, often unintended consequences of restoring balance to fragile ecosystems.
‘A Mid Life Less Ordinary: From Ultramarathon Insanity to Rowing the Atlantic at Fifty’ by Peter Wright and Steve Wright
Paperback, Pitch Publishing, £14.99
An inspiring true story of how accountant Peter Wright went from mildly active to endurance adventurer.
With a foreword by ultramarathon coach Rory Coleman, this book follows Peter’s transformation after running the London Marathon at 40.
He goes on to conquer deserts, jungles, and Arctic tundra, raising more than £100,000 for charity.
From the Marathon des Sables to rowing the Atlantic at nearly 50, Peter proves that age and ability are no limits.
Hilarious, moving, and jaw-dropping - this is a celebration of human grit and the power of determination.