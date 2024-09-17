The decision to purchase two electric SUV vehicles to be used for bird scaring duties and wildlife patrols at the airport has been defended.
Two Volvo XC40 Recharge vehicles have been purchased for the airport fire service.
These are to be fitted with a ‘vehicle-mounted bird dispersal system’, the Department of Infrastructure said.
In response to a Freedom of Information request, it refused to reveal the cost of the vehicles or the modifications, claiming this information would likely ‘prejudice the department’s commercial interests’.
But a quick search of the Volvo website reveals a list price of the core model as £44,600.
In a statement, the DoI said bird strikes can damage aircraft engines, windshields and fuselages, potentially causing accidents. They can lead to aircraft delays, cancellations and unscheduled maintenance, affecting airline schedules and passenger plans.
Carrying out patrols ‘helps to manage wildlife populations ethically, minimising harm and reducing the risk to aircraft operations’, it said.
The DoI said the main purpose of these vehicles will be to conduct wildlife patrols, specifically bird-scaring duties, and one vehicle will be in use on the airfield for most of the operational day.
In addition to these primary duties, the second vehicle will be utilised for off-airfield activities, including driver training, it added.
Modifications being carried out include the addition of beacons, livery, airside communication systems, armoury holder and a vehicle-mounted bird dispersal system.
Asked why there was a need for two, a DoI spokesperson said: ‘Two vehicles are required to make sure a vehicle is always available for wildlife patrols on the airfield throughout the operational day.
‘One vehicle will be dedicated to wildlife patrols, while the second vehicle will be used for other tasks and will also serve as a back-up in case the main wildlife patrol vehicle is undergoing scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.’
Less expensive options were considered, he confirmed.
Quotations had been obtained through on-island dealers and/or manufacturers signed up to UK public sector-based frameworks, and Fleet Services assessed cost and quality that met its minimum specifications.
The spokesman said: ‘An assessment is made on whole life costs, availability, warranty, parts supply, diagnostics, tooling, equipment and product specific training. In relation to electric vehicles, range is also evaluated.
‘Where possible and practical the default position for procurement of cars is full electric, in order for the department to comply with its obligations under the Climate Change Act.’
He said running modern diesel or petrol vehicles for this role at the airport is challenging as they have to operate at low speeds for long hours.
The existing diesel vehicles have been subject to regular breakdowns.
‘Replacing the existing vehicles with diesel was assessed, but not considered practical given Fleet Services and the airport would experience similar issues with vehicle availability and repairs, said the DoI spokesperson.
‘An electric vehicle was not only considered possible and practical, but would be more suited to the operation and be more financially viable for maintenance and fuel.’
The current bird scaring vehicle is showing signs of wear while suffering mechanical problems, and it is no longer cost-effective to keep undertaking repairs due to its age and mileage, the spokesman said.
It was previously paired with a back-up 4x4 vehicle but this was taken out of service because of its age and mechanical issues.
Probably the most famous recent example of a bird strike was at LaGuardia Airport in New York in 2009 when US Airways Flight 1549 struck a flock of geese shortly after take-off, resulting in dual engine failure. The Airbus aircraft was forced to ditch in the Hudson River, however all passengers and crew survived.
In 1960, 62 people died after an Eastern Airlines flight struck a flock of starlings during take-off from Logan International Airport in Boston.
Earlier this year, it emerged the airport fire service’s emergency rescue boat hadn’t been used since it was bought for £90,000 in 2019.
A further £58,000 was spent on a replacement slipway in Derbyhaven from which to launch the rescue boat.