Running, it turns out, is the world’s most unpleasant but effective form of therapy. No appointment necessary - just a vague route and shoes with questionable arch support.
Let’s be honest: running is hard. It’s not just the physical bit - though let’s not gloss over how it often feels like your legs are staging a mutiny, and your lungs are doing an impression of a bagpipe being sat on.
No, the real challenge is getting yourself out the door in the first place.
But here’s the weird bit - it’s worth it. Not for the excuse to buy some new booty-shaping leggings. Not for the smug Garmin stats. Not even for the endorphins (although those little chemical cheerleaders do help). But for the quiet.
You don’t have to be fast. You don’t even have to be good. You just have to start.
Whether you’re a lycra-clad gazelle or a red-faced jog-walker in an oversized hoodie, the benefits don’t discriminate.
The peace doesn’t care what your 5k time is. The mental clarity shows up, even if you had to take six breaks and finish with a limp.
Jog. Shuffle. Walk aggressively with ambition. Whatever. The magic still happens. Your thoughts will still slow down. The noise will still fade. Your brain - normally a chaotic house party of opinions and self-doubt - will finally sit down, take a deep breath, and let you just be.
So, if you’re looking for inner peace and meditation feels too still and yoga too bendy, try running.
Yes, it’s challenging. Yes, you’ll look like a tomato. But for a few glorious miles (or minutes), you’ll get something rare, precious, and genuinely life-changing: A quiet mind. And possibly a couple of blisters…
A 5k in the rain
every inch of my skin is soaked
hair is saturated to the scalp
my ponytail swings rhythmically
flicking fat water droplets left and right
diluted sweat collects in my brows
drips from the tip of my bluish nose
rivers run in the wrinkles of my face
only a shred of vision remains
through my constantly squinting eyes
all parts of me are busy
each has their own kinesis
feet pounding the pavement
arms propelling me forward
legs fighting the lactic acid
my heart is pumping frantically
to force the blood efficiently
through fat-clogged arteries
the result of pizza over-consumption
but I don’t do it to clear coronary congestion
or to set impressive personal bests
I do it to find silence
for my mind cannot speak
while my exhausted body screams
it is empty of thoughts
and for a time
it is so quiet
all I can hear
is nothing