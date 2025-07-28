In a response to Isle of Man Today on Monday, a DEFA spokesperson said it ‘recognises the current level of local food consumption – around 6% – could, and should, be increased’ and confirmed it is committed to building a stronger, more self-reliant food system.
The department’s comments come in response to growing public pressure, following the launch of a petition by the Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) calling on government and major retailers to prioritise local produce.
A spokesperson for DEFA said: ‘The Isle of Man Government shares the Manx National Farmers’ Union’s ambition to see more of the food consumed on the Isle of Man grown, raised or produced here.
‘We welcome public discussion on food security and support efforts that encourage people to value and choose Manx produce.
‘The MNFU’s petition is a clear signal that islanders care about where their food comes from, and we are committed to continuing to work in partnership with farmers and the wider food and drink sector to build a stronger, more self-reliant food system.’
The department pointed to its Food Security Plan and Agricultural Strategy, which were both approved by Tynwald in November, as evidence of a long-term commitment to address the issue.
It said the strategies aim to ensure the food system is ‘sustainable, fair, and can respond to global pressures that threaten food supply’.
The issue of food security has drawn fresh attention after it was revealed that only around 6% of food consumed on the island is grown locally, a figure first shared by DEFA Minister Clare Barber during a Tynwald debate last year.
That figure was thrust back into the spotlight by the MNFU on the weekend at the Southern Agricultural Show, where the Union launched its petition calling for urgent action.
Held at Orisdale Farm near Ballasalla, the event attracted more than 15,000 visitors, many of whom were surprised to learn the extent of the island’s reliance on imports.
‘That 6% figure is frightening, you know? We’re almost 100% reliant on imports,’ said MNFU General Secretary Sarah Comish.
‘There was real surprise at that figure — nobody thought it was that bad.’
Ms Comish said the Union had not yet received a direct response from government but was ‘always willing to talk.’
‘We’re not here to throw stones, but we’ve got to see some action,’ she said.
‘We’ve got to come up with something constructive that improves this figure. Six percent is as bad as it can get for any small country or island. We’ve got to get it back from the brink.’
The petition is set to appear next at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show and will also be made available online this week.