The Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) is calling on the Isle of Man Government to take urgent action after it emerged that just six percent of food consumed on the island is produced locally.
The startling statistic was revealed by Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber during a Tynwald debate in November last year and has now spurred the MNFU into launching a public petition, first unveiled at the Southern Agricultural Show over the weekend.
Held at Orisdale Farm near Ballasalla, the event drew more than 15,000 visitors, many of whom were left stunned by the figures and queued up to sign the petition in support of local produce.
MNFU General Secretary Sarah Comish said: ‘That 6% figure is frightening, you know? We’re almost 100% reliant on imports.
‘There was real surprise at that figure - nobody thought it was that bad.’
The Union hopes to gather enough signatures to pressure government and supermarkets to source more food from Manx farms, and to encourage wider use of local produce in schools, hospitals, and other public services.
‘Isle of Man Government is probably the biggest feeder of people on the island, so they should be sourcing local as well,’ Sarah added.
In response, a DEFA spokesperson said it recognises the current level of local food consumption ‘could, and should, be increased, and are working with industry to change that.’
The petition will next be available at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show in August and is also expected to go online this week — ‘once I’ve had a little tidy up on the show field,’ said Sarah.
The move follows last year’s memorable ‘potato protest’ at the Royal Show, where the MNFU handed out free bags of locally grown potatoes that had originally been destined for Shoprite shelves.
The potatoes were left surplus after Tesco took over the chain in October 2023 and declined to stock them - instead importing their own.
That episode, Sarah said, exposed just how vulnerable the local supply chain had become.
‘This is about food security, but also the economy, the environment, and choice,’ she said.
‘We want to give people the chance to buy local, but that’s not possible if the produce isn’t there on the shelves.’
Despite the strong public reaction, the MNFU has yet to hear anything from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
‘What's been really good about it is the amount of support from local people and the fact that they do really want to see more local produce available’, Sarah said.
‘We haven’t had any response yet (from government), but we’re always willing to talk,’ she added.
‘We’re not here to throw stones - but we’ve got to see some action. We’ve got to come up with something constructive that improves this figure.’
She added: ‘Six percent is as bad as it can get for any small country or island. We’ve got to get it back from the brink.’
A DEFA spokesperson added: ‘The MNFU’s petition is a clear signal that islanders care about where their food comes from, and we are committed to continuing to work in partnership with farmers and the wider food and drink sector to build a stronger, more self-reliant food system.’