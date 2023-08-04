Jordan John Butler, aged 28, of North Shore Road, Ramsey, has denied an assault causing actual bodily harm.
He is accused of punching a man and pushing his face into a fire pit containing burning ashes, at an address at Bride Road in Ramsey on April 7.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, bearing in mind the seriousness of the allegation.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers argued that the case should remain in summary court.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the higher court on September 21.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.