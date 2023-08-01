Timothy Ian Moulton, aged 41, of Alfred Street, Weston Super Mare, has appeared in court charged with sending indecent messages.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between July 15 and July 19.
Mr Moulton is accused of engaging in a sexual conversation with someone from a child protection agency who was posing as a 14-year-old online.
He was visiting his brother on the island at the time.
The case was adjourned until August 14 as his advocate James Peterson said that a report regarding his fitness to plead was awaited.
No bail application was made and Mr Moulton is remanded in custody.